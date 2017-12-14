Madurai

Kausalya’s kin leave Palani home

A view of Kuppampalayam near Palani.

They might have left the town fearing attack, say neighbours

After a trial court in Tirupur awarded capital punishment to six persons in the honour killing of V. Shankar of Udumalpet on Tuesday, the relatives of his wife, Kausalya , especially her mother and grandparents, have fled Palani fearing attack from rivals.

People at their native village Kuppampalayam near Palani are reluctant to speak about the judgement in Sankar murder case. “It was a family dispute of an individual,” said a farmer.

The judgement awarding capital punishment to six, including Chinnasamy, father of Kausalya, seemed to have had no major impact and routine life was on at the remote village. There was also no police deployment.

The house of Kausalya’s grandparents in the village was locked. Neighbours said that their family had shifted to Palani long ago but visited the village often as they had many relatives here. Local residents said that Chinnasamy was a powerful man in the village but had shifted to Tirunagar in Palani town with an intention to expand his finance business. His neighbours in Palani said that the family members were not at home for the past few days. “They might have left the place fearing attack from rivals,” one of the neighbours said.

On March 13, 2016, an armed gang had murdered Shankar, a Dalit youth, outside a shopping complex at Udumalpet in Tirupur district.

