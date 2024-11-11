Kattu Naicken community members seek intervention of National ST and Human Rights commission

Kattu Naicken community members continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Monday near Madurai – Dindigul National Highways demanding community certificates.

They sought intervention of the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes and Human Rights Commission.

Children clad in school uniforms boycotting the schools sat along with the elders of the community to stress the need for community certificates under the Scheduled Tribes category.

While the community members said they were refused to be awarded the community certificates by revenue officials over lack of confidence in the genuineness of community’s claim.

One of the protesters said that the officials refused certificates to them on the grounds of deviation of the people’s lifestyle from their original culture and practices.

She added that due to several factors like education and financial improvement, people have evolved over years. “Though we have moved from all the age-old practices akin to several other communities, the lifestyle and our roots are still attached to our ancestors,” she said.

Would the officials deny community’s certificates to other community members on similar grounds of change in lifestyle and cultural practices, she asked.

“Though we desperately want our children to live a better life through education and better jobs, again and again, we are subjected to such oppressions from the State,” she lamented.

P. Perumal, another protester, said that during a meeting with the Collector M.S. Sangeetha they were instructed to go for an appeal against the Revenue Divisional Officer’s (RDO) rejection of around 60 applications.

As the studies conducted by the district administration raised doubts about the applicants’ origins, they rejected the applications.

Mr. Perumal said they had no means to seek any court direction against the district administrations’ decision, so they were to continue their protest until the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes intervened in the matter.

“When we have ample evidence to prove our origin, rejecting our birth rights amounts to human rights violation, so we seek Human Rights Commission to take up the matter for investigation,” he noted.

