ADVERTISEMENT

Kattambur village near Tirupathur has no water and street lights; residents resort to road blockade in Sivaganga district

September 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kattambur village near Thirupathur in Sivaganga district staging a road blockade on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MA29-SIVAGANGA

Residents of Kattambur village near Thirupathur in Sivaganga district resorted to a road blockade on Thursday seeking the district administration to provide potable water and among other basic amenities.

The people blocked the road on the Sivaganga- Kattambur Pass following which vehicular movement was affected.

The residents said that they do not have even a drop of drinking water. “ Whenever, we petition the panchayat office, they respond by saying that the motor was under repair...” Despite asking them to find alternatives, there was no response,” they claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With road works underway in their habitation, the movement of buses had been suspended. Also, many streetlights were not functioning for months. The panchayat officials were only making promises every time but no work had been done.

The villagers said that in Kattambur, around 200 families lived and with road works underway, private water tankers hesitated to come. The public said that they would boycott the gram sabha meeting to be held on October 2 and also said that they would submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

As the information spread, a team of police personnel from Thirukoshtiyur police station rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators, following which they dispersed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US