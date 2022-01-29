Katchatheevu festival: give priority to fisherfolk, says MP

Navaskani

They have been attending it from time immemorial: Navaskani

Since the Sri Lanka government proposes to permit only 500 people into Katchatheevu for the annual St. Antony’s festival, citing COVID-19 pandemic, the union government must give priority to fisherfolk from Tamil Nadu, said Ramanathapuram MP K. Navaskani.

In a press release, he said that from time immemorial, fishermen, particularly those from Ramanathapuram district, participated in large numbers in the two-day festival held in March every year. However, it is learnt that the Sri Lankan authorities would permit only 500 people to take part in the festival, and moreover the participants should have taken the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

There was no mention about requests from fishermen associations here. The union government must intervene and ensure that a sizable number of people from Ramanathapuram were permitted to attend the festival, he said.

‘Bond-builder’

Meanwhile, a fishermen association leader, Jesu Raja, said that hundreds of fishermen with their families used to attend the church festival in the isle and spend time with families coming from Sri Lanka.

The festival helped in strengthening the bond between fisherfolk from the two countries. It is customary for people from coastal Ramanathapuram to attend the festival. So the Indian authorities should respect the popular public sentiments and ensure that a sizable number of fishermen families are permitted to take part in the festival, he said.