Katchatheevu can be retrieved only by Modi: Annamalai

“Only the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability and determination to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka,” said BJP state president K Annamalai here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the fishermen had the right to fish in Katchatheevu. They can spread the net up to Neduntheevu. They also have the right to take part in the annual festival held at St. Antony’s Church without any restrictions.

In 2019 when Nainar Nagendran was the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Ramanathapuram, he had mentioned this in the manifesto. “We will positively get it back...” he asserted.

He said the TN BJP’s stand with regard to Katchatheevu was not only retrieval but revival of the Article 6 which was cancelled in 1976 during the accord signed between Indian and Sri Lankan governments. The Ramanathapuram Rani, wife of the Raja Sethupathi (the erstwhile zamindari), had in an interview agreed to share the documents with the Indian government.

The former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had filed a writ in the Supreme Court praying for retrieval of the Katchatheevu, Mr Annamalai pointed out.

On a query about the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, he said: ‘there is no law... and there is no order.’ He added: “I will be glad to take our CM without his security personnel around the districts to see for himself the plight of the common man, especially women. “

Citing incidents like gang rape in Virudhunagar, rape and murder in Rameswaram and double murder in Chennai, he said, “ Still, the CM wants to say all is well...” The State police have registered the highest number of POCSO Act cases in the last one year, he said.

On farmers’ issues, he said the BJP was concerned with their welfare and PM Narendra Modi had given Kisan Credit Cards and ₹ 6000 to them. In Tamil Nadu, 38 lakh farmers had got financial assistance.

He was accorded a rousing reception at Sayalkudi. He visited Thiruppulani, Pattanimkathan and Paramakudi. Later, he addressed a public meeting in Sivaganga district. Senior leader and MLA Nainar Nagendran accompanied him. Earlier, he visited the house of Ramanathapuram Raja Kumaran Sethupathi, who died recently, and expressed his condolences to his family members.

A vehicle, which was part of the BJP leader’s convoy, was stoned near Sayalkudi. The police have registered a case.