Karur bus stand: HC orders interim stay on G.O. granting approval to align field bothies

January 24, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Yet another public interest litigation petition has been filed before Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court with regard to the new bus stand in Karur. The court has ordered an interim stay on a Government Order granting approval to the proposed alignment of field bothies at Thirumanilaiyur revenue village in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar hearing the petition filed by C. Saravanan of Thirumanilaiyur directed the State government to file a counter affidavit within four weeks. The court was informed that there were 13 petitions pending before it in this regard. The court directed that the petitions should be tagged along and listed before it after four weeks.

In the present case, the petitioner, Saravanan, said that the government was constructing the bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur by destroying the field bothies. He said that field bothies were small channels which run from outlets in the channels and which convey and distribute water to individual fields. It was protected under Tamil Nadu Irrigation Works (Construction of Field Bothies) Act, 1959.

The alignment of the field bothies should not be changed unless the Act permits to change the alignment. The Thirumanilaiyur land was a waterbody and was not suitable for constructing the bus stand.

The proposed change in alignment of field bothies runs from downstream to upstream where free flow of water could not convey and distribute water to individual fields. The proposed change in field bothies was made without obtaining any permission, he said.

The petitioner said that the government order was passed granting approval to the proposed alignment of field bothies in total contravention of the provisions of the Act. The government was constructing the bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur by destroying the field bothies, he said.

