‘Karunanidhi Centenary Muththamizh Ther’ flagged off

November 04, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Karunanidhi Centenary Muththamizh Ther’ starts its month-long journey from Kanniyakumari to Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Karunanidhi Centenary Muththamizh Ther’, a float recalling late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s contribution to Tamil and Tamil Nadu was flagged off here on Saturday.

 Minister for Cooperation K. R. Periyakaruppan beat the drum to mark the float’s month-long travel from Kanniyakumari to Chennai via 30 districts.

 The pen-shaped float that houses the statue of Karunanidhi in sitting posture in his Gopalapuram residence also showcases Karunanidhi’s literary works, rare photos of the late Chief Minister and a LED screen for screening short films on the leader. Visitors can scan the QR code kept there to read his literary works.

  Ministers Mano Thangaraj, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar, Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Superintendent of Police, E. Sundaravadanam, Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh, MP Vijay Vasanth and others were present.

