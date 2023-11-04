HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Karunanidhi Centenary Muththamizh Ther’ flagged off

November 04, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘Karunanidhi Centenary Muththamizh Ther’ starts its month-long journey from Kanniyakumari to Chennai on Saturday.

The ‘Karunanidhi Centenary Muththamizh Ther’ starts its month-long journey from Kanniyakumari to Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Karunanidhi Centenary Muththamizh Ther’, a float recalling late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s contribution to Tamil and Tamil Nadu was flagged off here on Saturday.

 Minister for Cooperation K. R. Periyakaruppan beat the drum to mark the float’s month-long travel from Kanniyakumari to Chennai via 30 districts.

 The pen-shaped float that houses the statue of Karunanidhi in sitting posture in his Gopalapuram residence also showcases Karunanidhi’s literary works, rare photos of the late Chief Minister and a LED screen for screening short films on the leader. Visitors can scan the QR code kept there to read his literary works.

  Ministers Mano Thangaraj, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar, Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Superintendent of Police, E. Sundaravadanam, Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh, MP Vijay Vasanth and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.