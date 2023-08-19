August 19, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The late industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan was a profound source of inspiration and his demise had created a void in multiple spheres, said Padmashri and Aravind Eye Hospital Chairman Emeritus P. Namperumalsamy here on Saturday.

Speaking at a condolence meeting organised by the Old Students’ Association of Thiagarajar College in memory of Kannan, he said that the college, which was founded by Karumuttu Thiagarajar Chettiar, had been instrumental in giving higher education to the students from rural pockets.

Continuing the tradition, under the leadership of Kannan, the institution established more infrastructure and widened its base that many research scholars benefited from the facilities.

Noted pattimandram exponent Solomon Pappiah said that apart from donning the role as an academic, industrialist and in spiritual activities, Kannan helped many needy people and organisations without any publicity. The contributions to Kamban Kazhagam in the initial days of its formation were significant.

Tiruvarur Central University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan recalled his long association with Kannan and shared some of his good qualities and appealed to the younger generation to have Kannan as their role model.

Former Thiagarajar College Professor, actor and motivational speaker Gnanasambandam said that Kannan was a shining example of philanthropy. His dedication and sincerity reflected in whatever he did, he said.

Mahatma Schools Founder Premalatha Panneerselvam said that Kannan was always accessible and encouraged her to establish a college in Madurai. In a world, which is filled with competition, he propagated for more educational institutions to come up and give quality education, which would encourage students to turn up as job givers in society.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University M. Thirumalai said that Kannan stood tall and appreciated for his high moral standards. The virtue in him and the tradition to help others had given a unique space for the institutions founded by their family.

Avichi Krishnan recalled the moments of receiving a branded wrist watch as prize from the late Correspondent to all the winners of Thiagarajar College in a competition in the 1990s.

“The price of the watch was nearly ₹ 1000 each, when fuel price was selling at ₹ 15 per litre,” he noted.

In his address, the college Secretary K. Thiagarajan said that in memory of his late father Kannan, the management had proposed to identify 10 students (five each from BBA and B.Com), who would get full financial support for three years beginning from this academic year onwards at Thiagarajar College. The idea evolved since Kannan studied BBA from the college.

Scholarships were being given at Thiagarajar College of Engineering with support from the alumnus and the management. Very recently, they gave ₹ 62 lakh to economically weaker students, he added.

College Principal D. Pandiaraja, former principals, HoDs, faculty members and students attended the meeting.

