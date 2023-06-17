Karumuttu T Kannan remembered for his rich contribution to society

June 17, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Speakers recalled their unforgettable interactions and fond memories they had with the late industrialist, academic and philanthropist Karumuttu T Kannan at a condolence meeting organised here on Saturday.

The industrialist passed away on May 23, 2023 in Madurai at the age of 70 years after a brief illness.

As a mark of respect and remembrance, the alumni association members of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, popularly known as TCE, organised a condolence meeting on the campus where very many alumni from different batches spoke in the presence of Thiagarajar Mills Executive Director Hari Thiagarajan, son of the late Kannan.

The speakers brought out the rich qualities of the late Kannan, who was born to the late Thiagarajar Chettiar and Radha Thiagarajan, had imbibed from his parents and taken them to the people around him over the last five decades. Be it giving free education through the institutions built by his late father or providing jobs in his organisations or in disseminating the philosophy in the Saiva Siddhanta literature among others, Kannan delivered them with perfection and sincerity.

Donning the role of an industrialist on the one hand, he led very many institutions such as to name a few, the CII, SIMA, TEXPROCIL at regional, State and national level. On the other side, Kannan, who had a passion for Tamil and Tirukural, was popular among art and literary circuits.

Though the governments changed in Tamil Nadu with the beginning of the millennium, a few speakers, pointing out the role played by Kannan as the Thakkar (Fit Person) of the famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai till his death, said that it only showed his closeness and respect even with political leaders such as Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi.

In his address, Mr. Hari Thiagarajan said that the legacy would be taken forward with the support and guidance of the well wishers. Thanking the TCE alumni, he assured that all the institutions founded by the late Thiagarajar Chettiar and which were further strengthened by his father, would continue to move forward with the same objectives.

He said that the educational institutions founded by their family would be accessible to the deserving pupil irrespective of their financial status. He said that they would remain as a centre of learning and excellence. He also recalled the contribution of his father who was instrumental in the Honeywell, a leading and reputed IT company, coming to Madurai about two decades ago.

Very recently, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Temple City and offered darshan at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the manner in which Kannan explained the significance and history of the temple, the Prime Minister was all praise for his presentation, Mr. Hari Thiagarajan recalled and said that he would follow the footsteps of his father.

Padma Bhushan A. Sivathanu Pillai, Padmashri R. Vasudevan, senior faculty of TCE and members from various batches, including Balamurugan, Thangaraj, and Venkat Sivagnanam among others participated. They paid floral tributes to the portrait of Kannan.