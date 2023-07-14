HamberMenu
Karumuttu T Kannan always wanted Madurai to be a developed city: Minister

July 14, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister P. Moorthi paying homage to the portrait of Karumuttu T Kannan at a condolence meeting in Madurai on Friday.

Minister P. Moorthi paying homage to the portrait of Karumuttu T Kannan at a condolence meeting in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Noted industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan, who passed away here in May, was a multi-faceted personality who left his indelible impressions in the field of industry, education and spirituality, said Minister for Registration P. Moorthi.

Addressing at a condolence meeting organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, Mr. Moorthi said that Kannan had a long association with Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple as its Thakkar.

Stating that Kannan was a keen listener, Mr. Moorthi said that though he kept himself abreast of the developments around, he would lend ears to listen to what others had to say.

“He ensured that both Thiagarajar College and Thiagarajar College of Engineering remained reputed institutions under his administration. His colleges never collected donations and admitted students only based on merit. But, he also gave seats to show his love and affection,” Mr. Moorthi said.

The departed industrialist always wanted to see Madurai a developed city.

Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that despite coming from an industrialist family, Kannan carved a niche for an identity for himself with his hard work and talent.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan also recalled the services of Kannan for Tamil development.

President of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu, president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry N. Jagatheesan, and secretary, Thiagarajar College, Hari Thiagarajan, were among those who spoke.

