Karti for TNCC to take a new course

KARAIKUDI

01 January 2022 21:17 IST

‘We have to look at issues from people’s perspectives and be heard’

It is high time the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) changed its approach and adapted swiftly and raise voice for the people’s issues in a meaningful way, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he opined that the method of working of the party high command was no more going to be a gamechanger. “We have to look at issues from people’s perspectives and be heard in the larger spectrum. The voice of the Congress should create an impact for the betterment of the society and not just cause a flutter,” he added.

The prediction by political consultant Prashant Kishor that the BJP would be there in the Indian politics for the next 30 years appeared to be true. As a political party, the BJP cannot be neglected, Mr Karti agreed and said that the Congress had shown great results in the urban local body polls in Karnataka and going by the present trend, the party would form the government there in 2023.

Likewise, the strategy of Priyanka Gandhi in UP politics also looked like an opportunity for the Congress to make a comeback. Admitting that there were issues in the organisational politics within the party, he however, said that the party cannot be neglected by the country at the national level as Congress was the only party which can unseat the BJP.

Expressing concern over rising crimes against girl children and women, he hoped the State police would take stern action. He was baffled over the ‘missing’ case of former AIADMK minister Rajendhra Bhalaji and wondered why the police had not yet secured him. The AIADMK, he said, did not function like an opposition party on many issues, the MP said.