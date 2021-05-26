Karti Chidambaram urges TN government to reintroduce lottery tickets

Karaikudi

26 May 2021 16:29 IST

‘The proposal may trigger debates but it will revive the economy’

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has suggested that the State government could reintroduce sale of lottery tickets, which was banned in 2003.

Speaking to reporters in Karaikudi, he contended that the sale of lottery tickets would generate revenue and provide employment opportunities. For the State, which badly needed finances and was overburdened with mounting debts, the proposal would be a real solution, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to him, lottery tickets were illegally sold in many parts of Tamil Nadu and media reported that police seized banned lottery tickets in the State. Hence, the government itself could sell lotterytickets, which would help phenomenally in reviving the economy to a robust growth, he claimed.

The proposal may trigger debates, but he said he was confident of revival in the economy.

On the reports about shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the MP blamed it on the Union government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unilaterally decided to export six crore vials when there was huge demand for the vaccine domestically. The Centre neither discussed with opposition parties on such crucial issues, nor listened to the officials, he charged.

Asked to comment on BJP leader H Raja's demand to hand over temple administration to private people, Mr Karti said that it was not the time to discuss it. The focus should be on fighting COVID-19. However, he said that Mr Raja's comments need not be taken too seriously and added that HR&CE Department would continue to handle the temple administration in Tamil Nadu.