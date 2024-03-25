Karti Chidambaram says he has fulfilled his poll promises

March 25, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Thanking the Congress high command for giving him the ticket to contest again from Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency, Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he was confident of winning with a landslide margin of over four lakh votes.

Accompanied by State Ministers Ragupathi and K.R. Periakaruppan and other alliance partners, he filed his nomination with Sivaganga Returning Officer Asha Ajith, He later told media persons that he expected to win with the highest margin in the State.

Asked about the campaign against giving him the ticket again by many Congress functionaries, he said people had the right to dissent. But they would all work for the victory of the DMK alliance candidate.

He said he had fulfilled his election promise by bringing in a law college and an agricultural college to the district

. Thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Ministers for providing infrastructural facilities in his constituency through State funds, he took a dig against the BJP government. The 10-year misrule by the BJP had not only drained the economy, but the the income levels of individuals had also dwindled.. The Congress alone could give a people’s government.

The blunders committed by the BJP had resulted in rise in prices of essential items such as petrol and diesel. Even the prices of products such as toothpaste and brushes too had increased manifold.

The electoral bonds was nothing but an organised loot, he said and if the INDIA alliance emerged victorious, an independent inquiry would be conducted into the issue. The Congress-led government would also correct the fiscal balance and bring about transparency in the GST regime.

Asked about his strength, Mr Karti said the grand alliance led by the DMK and the promises fulfilled by the Tamil Nadu government in the last three years would help him garner more votes this time than in 2019. Above all, the new government would seek opting out of NEET, which would bring about big relief.

On his opponents, the Congress candidate said that only the winner securing gold medal would be qualified to go to Parliament and it went without saying that he would bag the gold. Hence, there was no question of runner-up and others in the fray.

AIADMK candidate

A. Xavier Dass of AIADMK filed his nomination papers accompanied by senior functionaries including former ministers R.B. Udayakumar and Anwar Rajhaa.

Speaking to reporters, he said the non-performance of the sitting MP (Karti Chidambaram) would be his major strength. The people were fed up as the DMK government had miserably failed to deliver its promises.

The AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, had promised to implement the integrated drinking water scheme. However, the DMK government had stalled the project. “We will implement the Cauvery-Gundar and Vaigai river linking programme and solve the drinking water issue faced by the people soon,” he said.

BJP candidate T. Dhevanathan Yadav, who filed his nomination papers, was accompanied by senior leader H. Raja and others.

He told reporters that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and his father P. Chidambaram had been MPs several times. However, they did nothing to the constituency and the people despite holding powerful portfolios in the Union Cabinet in the past.

The people were convinced with the BJP’s rule at the Centre and to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands. There would be a change in Tamil Nadu too. The DMK and its partners would realise the change on June 4, the day of counting, he added.

