Karthigai deepam lit on Tirupparankundram hillock

MADURAI

A large number of devotees offered worship at Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram and Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday.

The main attraction of the festival – the ‘Mahadeepam’ – was lit on Tirupparankundram hillock at 6 p.m. to the delight of devotees who performed ‘Girivalam’. Special pujas were performed on the hilltop.

The wick of the lamp, which was around 100 metres long, was soaked in oil kept in seven tins, each weighing around 15 kg, overnight, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials.

Local people burst crackers and lit lamps at their houses. Earlier, at 10.45 a.m., Lord Subramaniaswamy, the presiding deity, and his consort Goddess Deivannai were taken in a procession on a decorated temple car through the streets around the temple.

Around 100 cadre of the Hindu Munnani staged a protest near the temple, demanding that the ‘deepam’ be lit on Kudhiarai Sunai Thittu, a stone tower close to Sultan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah atop the hillock.

At Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the women and children helped in lighting the lamps around Golden Lotus Tank. A special procession of the deities of the temple was carried out at 6 p.m.