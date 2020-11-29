Karthigai Deepam lit atop Tirupparankundram hillock

Madurai

A large number of devotees offered prayers at Subramaniaswamy temple at Tirupparankundram here on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival on Sunday.

The main attraction of the festival- the 'Mahadeepam'- was lit on Tirupparankundram hillock at 6 p.m. to the delight of the devotees.

The wick of the lamp, which was around 160 metres long, was soaked in oil kept in seven tins, with each tin weighing around 15 kg, said an official from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

"Hundreds of devotees visited the temple from Sunday morning onwards for a darshan. A large number of devotees also walked along the girivalam path. It looked like a usual temple festival, after several months since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The devotees were not allowed to light lamps inside the temple due to the restrictions imposed because of COVID-19, he added.

At Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, devotees helped in lighting around one lakh lamps around the Golden Lotus Tank.