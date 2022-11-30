Karthigai Deepam festival commences at Palani temple

November 30, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Priests tying kappu, a holy thread, to Duvara Balagar at Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple in Palani on Wednesday to mark the commencement of Karthigai Deepam festival.

DINDIGUL

The annual Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani commenced with “kappu kattudhal’ ceremony on Wednesday.

After performing special pujas, the holy thread or ‘kaapu’ was tied to Dwara Balakargal at the hill temple and Lord Chinnakumarasamy was taken out on a procession on a golden chariot.

The highlight of the festival – the lighting of Maha Deepam – would be held on December 6 preceded by lighting lamps on all four corners of the temple. The deities would be taken out in a procession on a golden chariot on all days of the festival which would culminate on December 6. The Police have made elaborate security arrangements.

