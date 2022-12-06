Karthigai Deepam festival celebrated in Palani temple

December 06, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PALANI

PALANI

A large number of devotees thronged Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani to witness the grand annual spectacle of lighting ‘Karthigai Deepam’ on Tuesday evening. The lamp was lit atop the hillock at 6 p.m. amid chanting of mantras. Special lamps were lit atop Thiruainankudi Temple and Periyanayakiamman temple also. Earlier, around 4.45 p.m. ‘yagasala deeparadhana’ was lit on four corners of the hill temple. Special pujas were performed to the presiding deities. The seven-day festival, celebrated with piety and fervour, concluded on Tuesday. Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan and others were present. A large posse of police personnel were deployed to ensure security.

ADVERTISEMENT