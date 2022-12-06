  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Karthigai Deepam festival celebrated in Palani temple

December 06, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees take part in Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani on Tuesday

Devotees take part in Karthigai Deepam festival at Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani on Tuesday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

PALANI

A large number of devotees thronged Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani to witness the grand annual spectacle of lighting ‘Karthigai Deepam’ on Tuesday evening. The lamp was lit atop the hillock at 6 p.m. amid chanting of mantras. Special lamps were lit atop Thiruainankudi Temple and Periyanayakiamman temple also. Earlier, around 4.45 p.m. ‘yagasala deeparadhana’ was lit on four corners of the hill temple. Special pujas were performed to the presiding deities. The seven-day festival, celebrated with piety and fervour, concluded on Tuesday. Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan and others were present. A large posse of police personnel were deployed to ensure security.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.