November 28, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The 10-day grand ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival began with the hoisting of the holy flag at Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram near here on Monday. The detities would be taken out on procession on different decorated mounts around the temple, the first of six abodes of Lord Murugan, in the mornings and evenings. The highlight of the festival, lighting of ‘Maha Deepam’ atop the hill, is on December 6. Special pujas and abhishekams will be performed on all days.