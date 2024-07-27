Karthi Chidambaram joins issue with E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Sivaganga MP Karthi Chidambaram has joined issue with senior Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan who had criticised him for his remarks that the party should raise people’s issues in order to gain strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mr. Karthi’s attention was drawn to Mr. Elangovan’s interview against his statement made at a party meeting here, the MP said he wondered why Mr. Elangovan was reacting now to his speech made a week back.

“I made my statement in the interest of the party, that too in the presence of TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai and former president Su. Thirunavukarasar. No one objected to my speech on the stage. In fact, all the Congress men supported my view point,” he added.

He denied that his statement would weaken the party in the forthcoming local body elections. “All I said was that efforts should be made to strengthen the Congress. How could be an alliance stronger if one of the partners was weak?,” he asked.

Mr. Karthi had said that youngsters were being lured by other parties that raked up people’s issues. Congress leadership should boldly speak about State-centric issues so that functionaries in the districts would be emboldened to talk about local issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.