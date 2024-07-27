GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karthi Chidambaram joins issue with E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Published - July 27, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau
Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram

Sivaganga MP Karthi Chidambaram has joined issue with senior Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan who had criticised him for his remarks that the party should raise people’s issues in order to gain strength.

When Mr. Karthi’s attention was drawn to Mr. Elangovan’s interview against his statement made at a party meeting here, the MP said he wondered why Mr. Elangovan was reacting now to his speech made a week back.

“I made my statement in the interest of the party, that too in the presence of TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai and former president Su. Thirunavukarasar. No one objected to my speech on the stage. In fact, all the Congress men supported my view point,” he added.

He denied that his statement would weaken the party in the forthcoming local body elections. “All I said was that efforts should be made to strengthen the Congress. How could be an alliance stronger if one of the partners was weak?,” he asked.

Mr. Karthi had said that youngsters were being lured by other parties that raked up people’s issues. Congress leadership should boldly speak about State-centric issues so that functionaries in the districts would be emboldened to talk about local issues.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.