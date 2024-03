March 14, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited famous temples in Madurai on Thursday.

He first visited Alagarkovil, followed by Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. Later, the Governor visited Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tirupparankundram. He offered prayers and wondered at the architectural grandeur of these temples.

