ADVERTISEMENT

Kariyapatti gets new bus stand, Kalaignar Arch

Published - October 13, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The government has spent over ₹30,000 crore on drinking water supply schemes in the State in the last three years benefiting 1.25 crore people, says Minister K.N. Nehru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurating the new bus stand at Kariyapatti on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday inaugurated the newly-built bus stand at Kariyapatti, along with Kalaignar Arch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus stand has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.68 crore under Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme and the arch was built at a cost of ₹14 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Fund. Besides, additional shops at a cost of ₹15 lakh and a public toilet at a cost of ₹13.50 lakh from the general fund of the Kariyapatti Town Panchayat were opened.

Mr. Nehru said that around ₹30,000 crore had been allocated for drinking water projects in the last three years. Protected drinking water had been provided to 1.25 crore people out of the targeted 3 crore people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had set up a panel to study the proposal to upgrade all village panchayats with a population of 20,000 as town panchayats, areas with a population of 25,000 as municipality and those with a population of 1.5 lakh as corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Efforts were on to create new panchayats with higher population and to create new panchayat unions to increase the number of elected representatives.

Water schemes

Mr. Thennarasu said that Tamirabharani combined drinking water scheme and Vaigai drinking water scheme had been implemented to ensure that all the urban and local bodies got protected drinking water. A new scheme to draw additional water to Kariyapatti town panchayat from the Vaigai at a cost of ₹75 crore had been announced in the last budget, he added. Efforts had been made to bring water through Nilaiyur, Kambikudi, and Sennampatti channels for irrigation.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, and MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan and G. Ashokan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US