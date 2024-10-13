GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kariyapatti gets new bus stand, Kalaignar Arch

The government has spent over ₹30,000 crore on drinking water supply schemes in the State in the last three years benefiting 1.25 crore people, says Minister K.N. Nehru

Published - October 13, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurating the new bus stand at Kariyapatti on Sunday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurating the new bus stand at Kariyapatti on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday inaugurated the newly-built bus stand at Kariyapatti, along with Kalaignar Arch.

The bus stand has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.68 crore under Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme and the arch was built at a cost of ₹14 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Fund. Besides, additional shops at a cost of ₹15 lakh and a public toilet at a cost of ₹13.50 lakh from the general fund of the Kariyapatti Town Panchayat were opened.

Mr. Nehru said that around ₹30,000 crore had been allocated for drinking water projects in the last three years. Protected drinking water had been provided to 1.25 crore people out of the targeted 3 crore people.

The government had set up a panel to study the proposal to upgrade all village panchayats with a population of 20,000 as town panchayats, areas with a population of 25,000 as municipality and those with a population of 1.5 lakh as corporation.

Efforts were on to create new panchayats with higher population and to create new panchayat unions to increase the number of elected representatives.

Water schemes

Mr. Thennarasu said that Tamirabharani combined drinking water scheme and Vaigai drinking water scheme had been implemented to ensure that all the urban and local bodies got protected drinking water. A new scheme to draw additional water to Kariyapatti town panchayat from the Vaigai at a cost of ₹75 crore had been announced in the last budget, he added. Efforts had been made to bring water through Nilaiyur, Kambikudi, and Sennampatti channels for irrigation.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, and MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan and G. Ashokan were present.

Published - October 13, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Dindigul / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.