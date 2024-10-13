Kariyapatti gets new bus stand, Kalaignar Arch

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday inaugurated the newly-built bus stand at Kariyapatti, along with Kalaignar Arch.

The bus stand has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.68 crore under Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme and the arch was built at a cost of ₹14 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Fund. Besides, additional shops at a cost of ₹15 lakh and a public toilet at a cost of ₹13.50 lakh from the general fund of the Kariyapatti Town Panchayat were opened.

Mr. Nehru said that around ₹30,000 crore had been allocated for drinking water projects in the last three years. Protected drinking water had been provided to 1.25 crore people out of the targeted 3 crore people.

The government had set up a panel to study the proposal to upgrade all village panchayats with a population of 20,000 as town panchayats, areas with a population of 25,000 as municipality and those with a population of 1.5 lakh as corporation.

Efforts were on to create new panchayats with higher population and to create new panchayat unions to increase the number of elected representatives.

Water schemes

Mr. Thennarasu said that Tamirabharani combined drinking water scheme and Vaigai drinking water scheme had been implemented to ensure that all the urban and local bodies got protected drinking water. A new scheme to draw additional water to Kariyapatti town panchayat from the Vaigai at a cost of ₹75 crore had been announced in the last budget, he added. Efforts had been made to bring water through Nilaiyur, Kambikudi, and Sennampatti channels for irrigation.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, and MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan and G. Ashokan were present.