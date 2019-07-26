Kargil Vijay Diwas observed

NCC cadets observed Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Friday.

After offering floral tributes to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war with Pakistan, the NCC cadets organised a flag march from the NCC office at Sivanthakulam Road.

Over 400 students from various schools and colleges participated in the flag march that reached the starting point after traversing New Colony, V. E. Road, Devarpuram Road, Kamarajar Vegetable Market Junction, Palayamkottai Road, VVD Signal, Subbiah Mudaliarpuram and Boltonpuram.