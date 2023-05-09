ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikudi police bust illegal online lottery business

May 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team from Karaikudi has arrested two persons who are suspected to be part of a larger network operating illegal online lottery business across several districts in the State.

Police have also taken steps to freeze bank accounts having ₹13 lakh, besides seizing a car, laptop and a few mobile phones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police R. Stalin, the local police have been pursing the illegal online lottery business for more than four months ever since a local man attempted to end his life after losing a lot of money in lottery. “We have registered at least 25 cases in the last few months,” Mr. Stalin said.

During a routine check, the police picked up Srinivasan, 26, who was involved in online lottery business. During interrogation, he spilled the beans about two persons, Chandrasekar and Arunpandian, who were from Erode and the main suspects in the illegal business operating in several districts through local agents. After arresting them, police found that the accused dealt with the lottery business through WhatsApp.

“They never dealt the money through bank accounts to escape from the eyes of law. Instead, all the dealings were through cash,” the ASP said.

Suspecting that more persons were involved in the illegal lottery business, the police are conducting further investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US