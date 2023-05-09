HamberMenu
Karaikudi police bust illegal online lottery business

May 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team from Karaikudi has arrested two persons who are suspected to be part of a larger network operating illegal online lottery business across several districts in the State.

Police have also taken steps to freeze bank accounts having ₹13 lakh, besides seizing a car, laptop and a few mobile phones.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police R. Stalin, the local police have been pursing the illegal online lottery business for more than four months ever since a local man attempted to end his life after losing a lot of money in lottery. “We have registered at least 25 cases in the last few months,” Mr. Stalin said.

During a routine check, the police picked up Srinivasan, 26, who was involved in online lottery business. During interrogation, he spilled the beans about two persons, Chandrasekar and Arunpandian, who were from Erode and the main suspects in the illegal business operating in several districts through local agents. After arresting them, police found that the accused dealt with the lottery business through WhatsApp.

“They never dealt the money through bank accounts to escape from the eyes of law. Instead, all the dealings were through cash,” the ASP said.

Suspecting that more persons were involved in the illegal lottery business, the police are conducting further investigation

