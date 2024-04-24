Karaikudi police arrest 7 men for cheating finance companies using fake gold jewels

April 24, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Karaikudi Crime Branch police have arrested seven people who faked gold jewels and pledged in a private finance company at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Nachiyappan of Sivaganga, when he tried to pledge gold-plated jewels weighing about 147 grams in a private finance company, was caught by the crime branch police. During investigation, police learned that another six people were involved in the crime.

Nachiyappan who was working as an assistant director through his multi-level marketing, got in touch with the other six accused. Similarly, the arrested have tried to pledge gold jewels with fake hallmark seals in an other private finance company in Karaikudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have learned that the group had previously cheated private finance companies located at Valasavakkam, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Guindy, K.K. Nagar, Ekkatuthangal and Tamil Nadu Merchandile Bank at Guduvanchery.

Related to this, a case had been registered against Nachiyappan at Valasaravakkam police station earlier this year.

Police have seized two cars and 147 gram weighing fake fold jewels from the arrested group and have arrested seven members, including Nachiyappan and two accused J. Beenu and G. Subash Kumar of Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.