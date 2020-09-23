Kanniyakumari’s single-day tally crosses 100-mark again

Marginal rise in number of fresh cases in Tirunelveli district

Kanniyakumari on Wednesday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases to have a total case count of 12,077. There were 21 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Tirunelveli recorded 92 fresh cases, with which its tally of cases moved up to 12,081. Hospitals discharged 100 people.

In Madurai district, 79 people tested positive, raising its tally to 16,103. No COVID-19-related deaths were recorded and the death toll remains at 380. Seventy-four people were discharged from various treatment facilities. The number of active cases is 764.

A total of 55 fresh cases were added to Thoothukudi’s tally, which rose to 13,071. There were 80 discharges.

Tenkasi registered 46 new cases to mark a tally of 6,961. Hospitals discharged 123 people.

Theni too reported 46 fresh cases, which took the district’s tally to 14,408. There were 68 discharges registered in the district.

Sivaganga district had 44 fresh cases, which took its tally up to 4,922. The district witnessed 35 discharges.

Dindigul’s total case count went up to 8,545 with the addition of 40 cases. The district registered 31 discharges.

Virudhunagar district recorded 35 fresh cases, which raised the total case count to 14,143. After 34 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 341. The district’s death toll remains at 208.

Ten people tested positive in Ramanathapuram, pushing the district’s tally to 5,411. Hospitals in the district reported 17 discharges.