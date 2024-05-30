Kanniyakumari traders, fishermen sore over security restrictions for PM’s visit, many feel intimidated

While the BJP cadre and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are celebrating his visit to Kanniyakumari for a 45-hour-long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial from Thursday evening onwards, the fishermen and traders of Kanniyakumari are deeply frustrated by the extensive security measures implemented to ensure the safety of the VVIP, which have significantly impacted their modest daily earnings.

Although the country boat fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Vavathurai near Poompuhar Shipping Corporation jetty were permitted to fish on Wednesday night and return to the shore with their catches on Thursday morning, they were instructed to refrain from sea activities for the next three days, until Saturday.

“Moreover, our Parish Priest in Kanniyakumari was directed by the police to announce in the church on Wednesday that fishing activities should be suspended for three days from Thursday due to the Prime Minister’s visit to our area. We had already endured a 10-day fishing halt since May 16 due to adverse weather forecasts. Now, we’ve lost an additional three days because of Mr. Modi’s visit,” said 52-year-old fisherman A. Wilson of Kanniyakumari, who has been in this profession since the age of 16.

Despite the fact that country boat fishermen typically venture up to 12 nautical miles every day for fishing in their fiberglass boats, the presence of Indian Coast Guard ships and Indian Navy ships near the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, aimed at ensuring Mr. Modi’s safety, prevented them from reaching their usual fishing grounds.

“If intercepted by the ICG or Indian Navy ships on the high seas, the crew first checks our identity cards. Failure to prove our identity prompts them to immediately inform the Coastal Security Group to take action against us. Consequently, we limited our fishing operations to within just two nautical miles from the shore on Wednesday night and returned with meager catches. Since most traders stayed away from Kanniyakumari due to fear of stringent security measures and subsequent restricted movement, we received poor prices for our catches on Thursday,” said Mr. Wilson.

As a result, fishermen were only able to fetch ₹1,500 for 15 kg of sardine, which had been sold for ₹4,000 just a few days prior.

The significant drop in selling prices had led to a severe reduction in fishermen’s earnings. “Until Tuesday, I earned ₹4,000 a day, which plummeted to just ₹500 on Thursday,” said 46-year-old S. Rogers, another fisherman from Kanniyakumari.

Most country boat fishermen from Kanniyakumari are employed as crew on mechanised boats operating from Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour. With mechanised boats docked due to a 60-day annual fishing ban ending on June 15, these fishermen are now working on country boats to maintain their livelihoods.

“After enduring adverse weather for 10 days in mid-May, we were finally returning to work to support our families. However, Mr. Modi’s visit has disrupted our lives again. When a woman from our area visited the beach on Wednesday evening with her grandchildren, the police officers followed her and entered her home around 9.15 p.m. to verify her identity and purpose for visiting the beach at dusk. This is intimidating,” said Mr. Rogers.

While discussing the challenges they face due to the unprecedented security arrangements in their area, Mr. Rogers and Mr. Wilson walked towards the steps behind the Our Lady of Ransom shrine in Kanniyakumari to access the beach. However, the police deployed there rushed towards them and instructed them to stay back.

“This is the freedom we currently have,” they remarked before returning to their respective places.

