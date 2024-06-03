GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi counting centres all set for counting of votes

Published - June 03, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau

/ THOOTHUKUDI

Security arrangements were beefed up at University College of Engineering, Konam at Nagercoil, which is the counting centre for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

As the counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be held on Tuedsay throughout the country, the central armed forces have arrived in the district to provide security.  

In Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil Assembly constituency, M.V. Seshagiri Babu (77290-30405) has been appointed as the counting observer. 

For Vilavancode Assembly constituency, Pankaj Kumar Sharma (94191-70002) has been appointed. Similarly, Soujanya Bharani (99004-76447) will be overseeing Colachel, Padmanabhapuram and Killiyur Assembly constituencies. 

In Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, V.O.C. Government Engineering College, where the counting is to take place, all arrangements were made for the big day on Tuesday. 

While the day would be started with counting of postal ballot votes, the counting of votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be started after that.  

It is informed that, for Thoothukudi and Kovilapatti assembly constituency, the counting would take place in 21 rounds, and for Vilathikulam, Ottapidaram, Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam Assembly constituencies the conunting would be done in 19 rounds.  

For all the six Assembly constituencies - Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam, Ottapidaram, Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam falling under the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, Divesh Sehara (90064-22840) has been appointed as the counting observer. 

