Kanniyakumari students fare better in Plus One exam

TIRUNELVELI

Kanniyakumari district once again tops in pass percentage table (95.08%) in southern districts in the Plus One public examination results which were declared on Monday.

In Kanniyakumari district, 21,833 students including 10,325 boys and 11,508 girls have passed while 22,963 students including 11,282 boys and 11,681 girls appeared.

In Tirunelveli district, out of 20,817 students including 9,773 boys and 11,044 girls who had appeared for the examinations, 19,196 students including 8,563 boys and 10,633 girls have passed to register a pass percentage of 92.21.

In Tenkasi district, which has recorded a pass percentage of 90.35, 15,915 students including 7,001 boys and 8,914 girls have passed whereas 17,614 students including 8,285 boys and 9,329 girls had appeared for the public examinations.

In Thoothukudi district, 19,940 students including 9,201 boys and 10,739 girls had appeared for the examinations and 18,751 students including 8,247 boys and 10,504 girls have passed them to record a pass percentage of 94.04.