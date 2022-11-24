Kanniyakumari railway station to be revamped, to get world-class infrastructure 

November 24, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

NAGERCOIL

The Kanniyakumari Railway Station will soon be identified on the map of India’s redeveloped railway stations as development works are to be carried out on an outlay of Rs. 49.36 crore.

An official statement said work tender, worth Rs. 49.36 crore, for redevelopment of Kanniyakumari Railway Station has been awarded and Letter of Acceptance (LoA) has been issued on Wednesday (November 23). The station, functioning under Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway, will offer airport-like experience for rail passengers with futuristic infrastructure and novel amenities upon redevelopment.

The revamped station will house futuristic world-class amenities promising to meet the requirements of next 40 to 60 years, ensure seamless movement of passengers by separate arrival and departure corridor, aesthetically designed stations with facade lighting arrangements, good illumination and landscaping.

Dedicated parking lots for streamlined movement of different categories of vehicles and pedestrians in exclusive lanes and multi-level vehicle parking will be created. Hassle-free access to all platforms by escalators, lifts, stairways, skywalks etc. will be ensured. Spacious concourse, waiting halls, acoustically designed and soothing public announcement system and coverage of entire area by CCTV cameras will be done.

The redeveloped Kanniyakumari railway station will be differently-abled friendly with efficient water and energy management measures. Spacious entrance lobby with ticketing facility will be created. Platforms will be well-connected with sub-ways.

Apart from Kanniyakumari Railway Station, Southern Railway has so far awarded tenders for redevelopment of 8 more railway stations – Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Junction , Madurai Junction, Rameswaram, Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Kollam and Puducherry.

Southern Railway has also undertaken feasibility study for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 4 stations viz. Kumbakonam, Tirunelveli Junction), Chengannur and Thrissur in Kerala.

Rail Land Development Authority had undertaken feasibility study for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 8 stations viz. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, Tambaram, Avadi, Coimbatore Junction, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala, Kozhikode in Kerala and Mangalore Central in Karnataka.

Further, 38 stations in Southern Railway have been identified for redevelopment and techno economic feasibility study is to be undertaken after final approval from the Railway board.