Kanniyakumari MLA writes to External Affairs Minister

August 22, 2022 22:07 IST

KANNIYAKUMARI

N Thalavai Sundaram, AIADMK MLA and former minister in Tamil Nadu government, has written to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to direct the officials at the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka to keep their port free from being occupied by a ship from China recently.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that when India had been extending so much assistance to the island nation, they should reciprocate it in a similar manner by respecting the Indian government’s appeals, especially on the security related issues. The ship, which was capable of capturing images and surveillance of long distances, it caused apprehension among the public and officials manning vital installations such as KKNPP, among others.

The Sri Lankan government should be adequately briefed about the concerns of the people, especially those in Tamil Nadu and other parts as the access to southern districts was very easy. He hoped the Union government led by Narendra Modi would not remain a mute spectator and act swiftly in future, the letter stated.

