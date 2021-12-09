‘Kanniyakumari man’s death prima facie a case of suicide’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by a Scheduled Caste man from Kanniyakumari district who had alleged that his brother’s death was honour killing and sought the transfer of investigation into the death.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took into account the CCTV footage produced before the court by the investigating officer. The footage showed the man’s brother walking towards a pesticide shop, making a purchase and then walking towards the spot where he was found dead.

This evidence / material prima facie indicated that the petitioner’s brother had died by suicide. Whether the suicide was abetted by others and whether other offences had been committed was for the investigation to unearth and find out, the judge said.

The judge observed that the investigation was proceeding on the right lines and there was no need to transfer the investigation. The court took note of the fact that the CCTV footage was shared with the petitioner’s counsel. The court had earlier sought a status report from the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nagercoil.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Suman Anand of Thovalai. He said that his brother Suresh Kumar was in a relationship with a Caste Hindu woman. Since they belonged to different castes, the woman’s family did not accept the relationship, the petitioner said. The petitioner had suspected the involvement of the woman’s family members in the death of his brother.

