Kanniyakumari man held under POCSO Act

April 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

 Police said a 16-year-old girl from Anjugramam area, who was working in a textile shop, did not return home from work a few days ago. Based on a complaint from her parents, the Anjugramam police registered a case and searched for her. They found that her relative Esakkimuthu, 24, of Kalanthapanai near Valliyoor had kidnapped the girl in the guise of marrying her. After taking her to the nearby forest area, Esakkimuthu, a married man, had sexually assaulted the girl.

 After arresting Esakkimuthu, the police invoked sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

CONNECT WITH US