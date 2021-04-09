Kanniyakumari makes e-pass mandatory

Those coming from other districts and States have to obtain it

The Kanniyakumkari district administration has made e-pass mandatory for those entering the district from other districts and other States.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Collector M. Aravind on Friday in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases across Tamil Nadu.

According to the Collector, those coming to Kanniyakumari from other districts and States from Saturday (April 10, 2021) onwards should obtain e-pass by applying online at eregister.tnega.org. To make this measure more effective, traffic will be allowed only through the arterial roads passing through the bordering villages while traffic via interior roads have been banned. Surveillance on the inter-State traffic will be intensified.

Public can inform officials about illegal entry of outsiders or strangers by calling 04652 – 231077, Mr. Aravind said.

He also said COVID-19 care centres have been established at Scott Christian College and SLB Higher Secondary School.