Kanniyakumari, Madurai report 43 fresh cases each

KANNIYAKUMARI/MADURAI

01 November 2020 21:59 IST

The minimum number of three cases registered by Tenkasi and Ramnad

Kanniyakumari reported 43 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the district’s tally of positive cases up to 14,947, with 323 active cases. A total of 113 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district.

The same number of new cases were recorded in Madurai too, with which the total number of cases in the district, which has 486 active cases, rose to 18,778. There were 64 discharges from hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

Dindigul registered 29 fresh cases to have a total case count of 9,802. The district also witnessed the discharge of 19 people. The number of active cases is 48.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases took Tirunelveli district’s tally up to 14,235. There were 38 discharges in the district, which has 158 active cases.

A total of 25 fresh cases were added to the case count of Thoothukudi, which reached 15,087. After 24 persons were discharged, the district has 456 active cases.

With 18 new cases, Virudhunagar saw its tally go up to 15,455. With 40 more patients having been discharged, the district has 129 active cases, and the death toll remains at 220.

Theni’s single-day case count was 17, and overall case count touched 16,250. Hospitals in the district discharged 20 persons. There are 54 active cases.

Ten people tested positive in Sivaganga. The tally of the district, which has 124 active cases, moved up to 5,912. Twenty-five people were got discharged from hospitals.

Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram districts recorded three fresh cases each. While Tenkasi’s overall case count touched 7,826, the latter’s tally moved up to 6,007. The number of active cases in Tenkasi is 26, where as the figure for Ramanathapuram is 53. While six persons were discharged in Tenkasi, which marked two fatalities to have a death toll of 155, Ramanathapuram witnessed 26 discharges.