Kanniyakumari Kite Festival enthrals tourists

August 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
The three-day Kite Festival that commenced in Kanniyakumari on Friday is a visual treat to the visitors with the participants showcasing their skills in kite flying.

Visitors to the southern tip of the country’s mainland, Kanniyakumari, enjoyed a visual treat with kite fliers from various parts of India and a few foreign countries showcasing their skills in flying kites in bright colours and attractive shapes on the first day of the three-day ‘Kite Festival’ on Friday.

Around 50 aesthetically designed kites hit the clear blue sky at Sunset Point on Friday afternoon. As the kite flying teams from north India, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore flew their kites at the event organised by the district administration, the waiting crowd roared in cheer.

With the kites in the shapes of tiger, cat, gigantic circle in tricolour, umbrella, demon, etc., hit the sky with heavy wind lashing the region, the crowd enjoyed every moment of the show that lasted till 7 p.m.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj, who inaugurated the Kite Festival, recalled his love for kites. “I used to spend a lot of time with my friends flying kites during school holidays and the affair continued for a while even after I became a college student. The ‘Kite Festival’ rekindles my love for kites and brings back those unforgettable memories studded with cent per cent happiness,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

The show will be held at Sanguthurai Beach from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar, Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector H.R. Koushik, District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramanian, Assistant Collector (Training) Rajat and students from various schools were present.

