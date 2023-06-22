Kanniyakumari hospital performs second renal transplant surgery

June 22, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Doctors of Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam have successfully performed a second renal transplant surgery on a woman.

The surgery that should cost about ₹10 lakh in private hospitals, was done free of cost on 31-year-old Jeevitha of Kamarajar Nagar near Mayilaadi under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Doctors at the Nephrology Department found that the woman needed a renal transplant since she did not respond to the 18-month-long treatment. As her 52-year-old mother Charlet, a daily wage labourer, came forward to donate one of her kidneys to save the life of her daughter, both were put through a series of tests before the renal transplant surgery on June 6.

Led by Dean Prince Pius, nephrologists Padmakumar and Arun Vargheese, urologists Frank Davis and Selvakumar, vascular surgeon Rajes, anaesthetists Selvakumar Kingsley, Edward Johnson and Anne Geetha and general surgery coordinator Jayalal performed the surgeries.

“Of the 35 government medical college hospitals in the State, only 10 colleges had done renal transplant surgeries. Peripheral medical college like ours do not perform this kind of complicated surgeries. This ‘B’ level hospital became the 11th hospital in the State to perform this feat in 2019 and now the second surgery has been performed,” said Dr. Pius.

On hearing about it, Collector P.N. Sridhar visited the hospital and met Ms. Jeevitha and her mother. He said the suppressant medicines would also be given to the patients free of cost.

Dr. Pius said that the doctors’ team, buoyed by the result, has planned to conduct the third renal transplant in July.

