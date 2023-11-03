Kanniyakumari government hospital to get a facelift

November 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Assurances Committee chairman T. Velmurugan has directed the Public Works Department to renovate the Kanniyakumari government hospital immediately as he was dissatisfied with the pathetic condition of the hospital during the inspection on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Kanniyakumari bus stand and the government hospital, Mr. Velmurugan said the Public Works Department officials had been instructed to renovate the hospital, especially the labour ward and the operation theatre, which were in a sorry state.

Even though the hospital had a sanctioned strength of 11 doctors, only five doctors were working and the remaining six positions were lying vacant. Hence, the Committee would recommend to the government to fill-up the vacancies at the earliest.

“Until the vacancies are filled-up, we’ve requested the Collector to depute doctors and the nurses from nearby hospitals on temporary basis. Since tourists are visiting this place in large number every day, the doctors should be on duty in this hospital round-the-clock,” Mr. Velmurugan said.

When the PWD officials informed the Committee members that ₹20 lakh had been sanctioned for the renovation of the Kanniyakumari Government Hospital, the officials were told to start the renovation work immediately.

“After the renovation works and fitting all the widows with mosquito nets, the PWD officials should send the photos and the videos to the Committee,” Mr. Velmurugan ordered.

He informed that a proposal for expanding the Kanniyakumari bus stand on an outlay of ₹10 crore had been submitted to the government.

The Committee members also visited the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam, fishing harbours in Thaengaipattinam and Irayumanthurai and the Government Backward Class Hostel at Chungankadai.

In a review meeting held in the evening, the officials were told to complete the works before the deadline.

District Collector P. N. Sridhar was present.