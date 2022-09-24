Kanniyakumari geared up to face northeast monsoon: Collector

Collector M. Aravind on Saturday said the district was fully prepared to face the possible challenges that could be posed by the northeast monsoon.

Presiding over a meeting to review monsoon preparedness, attended by officials from the Public Works, Revenue, Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue Services, Fisheries and Police Departments, and representatives of local bodies, he said low-lying areas had been identified, and officials had inspected relief centres and camps in the respective taluks. These centres and camps would be provided with basic amenities soon.

Coastal Security Group and other agencies had been requested to share information about fisherfolk, who might venture into the sea. Encroachments on waterbodies maintained by the PWD and the local bodies would be removed in the next couple of days to prevent breaching of bunds.

The Collector said the public had been cautioned against allowing their cattle to go near the waterbodies. Education Department officials were told not to use old school buildings for any purpose and check their stability.

Children who had fever or cold should be screened. Disaster Management Department officials had been instructed to position themselves in fishermen colonies and urge people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places in advance, he added.