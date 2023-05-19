Kanniyakumari fares well in SSLC results, Thoothukudi in Plus One results

May 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

While Kanniyakumari district has come first among the four southern districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari in the SSLC public examination results by recording a pass percentage of 95.99, the students of the other three districts too have fared well by marking a pass percentage of more than 94.

In Tirunelveli district, 22,400 students — 11,126 boys and 11,274 girls — wrote the public examination, and 21,098 of them — 10,156 boys and 10,942 girls — have passed, recording a pass percentage of 94.19.

In Tenkasi district, 17,562 students — 8,521 boys and 9,041 girls — have passed among the 18,660 students — 9,303 boys and 9,357 girls — who wrote the examination. The pass percentage of the district is 94.12.

In Kanniyakumari district, 23,141 students — 11,657 boys and 11,484 girls — appeared for the examination, and 22,213 of them — 10,932 boys and 11,281 girls — have passed to register 95.99% pass.

Thoothukudi district has registered a pass percentage of 95.58, as out of the 22,001 students who took the exam, 21,029 — 10,033 boys and 10,996 girls — have passed.

In Plus One, Tirunelveli district has recorded 95.08 pass percentage as 18,521 students — 7,828 boys and 10,693 girls — have passed among the 19,479 candidates — 8,455 boys and 11,024 girls — who wrote the examination.

Of the 18,977 students — 8,401 boys and 10,576 girls — who took the examination in Thoothukudi district, 18,110 — 7,778 boys and 10,332 girls — have passed to record a pass percentage of 95.43.

In Tenkasi district, 16,238 students — 7,235 boys and 9,003 girls — wrote the examination and 15,286 of them — 6,592 boys and 8,694 girls — have passed it. The pass percentage of the district is 94.14.

Kanniyakumari, which fared well in the SSLC, has slipped to the fourth place in the pass percentage among the four districts with 94.02. A total of 20,537 students — 9,332 boys and 11,205 girls — have passed among the 21,844 students — 10,342 boys and 11,502 girls — who wrote the examination.