Kanniyakumari district’s surplus water released in Radhapuram Channel

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu released water in Radhapuram Channel from Nilapparai near Nagercoil on Wednesday.

Mr. Appavu said the surplus water of Petchipaarai dam being released in Thovaalai Channel is being diverted to the 28-km-long Radhapuram Channel to feed water for 52 irrigation tanks in the dry Radhapuram region.

Even though 15,980 acres of land would get benefited directly by this water being released in the Radhapuram Channel, direct irrigation could not be done as the water released in the channel was not sufficient to meet the irrigation purposes. Instead, 52 tanks were being filled up for raising crops on 1,000 acres.

Since the Petchiparai dam had more than 42 feet water, the surplus water was being released in Radhapuram Channel.

“Water from the Petchiparai dam could not be released in Thovaalai Channel during the southwest monsoon season due to a major breach in the channel. As the breach has been plugged properly, water was released in the Thovaalai Channel for 30 days to fill up all irrigation tanks under this channel.

After filling up the irrigation tanks getting water from Thovaalai Channel, the surplus water going waste into the sea is being diverted to Radhapuram Channel for irrigation and drinking purposes. So, we are getting only the surplus water and not the water meant for irrigation of lands in Kanniyakumari district as being politicised by a few,” Mr. Appavu said.

The 150 cusecs of water being released in Radhapuram Channel will be sustained for 135 days depending upon the availability of water in Petchiparai dam. Since the northeast monsoon is expected to start within the next 15 days, all 52 tanks under Radhapuram Channel are expected to be filled up this year. Moreover, the 15,980 acres of direct irrigation lands is also expected to get benefited.

“The Water Resources Organisation Department will deploy 5 luskers this time to operate the shutters properly for ensuring the right flow of water into all 52 irrigation tanks, which will avoid breaches in the tanks,” Mr. Appavu said.