May 25, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari district is all set to get 10 new bridges and construction of four of these bridges will commence shortly, Minister for Highways, Public Works and Minor Ports Department E.V. Velu has said.

Chairing the review meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Wednesday evening, Mr. Velu said the State Government had sanctioned ₹21 crore for constructing 10 new bridges in Kanniyakumari district and administrative sanction had been given for construction of four bridges at Marthandam, Karungal, Kuzhithurai and Eraniel and the construction of remaining six bridges would commence once the formal administrative sanction was given.

“Preparing the land for starting the construction of the four bridges is going on now… The project cost of these four bridges will be ₹8.40 crore,” Mr. Velu said.

The Minister informed that the district had 260 km-long State highways, 260 km-long important district roads and 788 km-long other roads apart from the 98-km-long national highways. The Highways department had allocated ₹85 crore in 2021 – 2022 for repairing 75-km-long 95 roads in Kanniyakumari district and 65 of these works had been completed. Another 19 works were completed during 2022 – 2023 with a portion of the ₹76 crore sanctioned.

He said the government was according top priority for improving the roads with sufficient number of bridges and culverts to make the journey safer and had identified 50 accident-prone spots. “We’ve decided to spend ₹72.72 lakh for improving safety measures in these danger zones. Of this, ₹36.36 lakh has been released in the first phase,” Mr. Velu said while appealing to the road-users to strictly follow safety rules.

He said the parents should not allow their under-aged children to ride bikes as it would lead to life-threatening accidents and loss of precious lives on road.

On Thursday, Mr. Velu inaugurated the planting of tree saplings along the Suchindram – Kanniyakumari Bypass Road in the presence of Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj, Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Yadav, District Collector P.N. Sridhar, Assistant Collector (Training) Kunal Yadav and Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh.

