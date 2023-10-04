HamberMenu
Kanniyakumari district record widespread rainfall

October 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Even as dry spell continues to haunt Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, neighbouring Kanniyakumari district experienced widespread rainfall since Monday night.

After the southwest monsoon dashed the hopes of water managers and the farmers and the storage level in Petchipaarai and Perunchaani Dams that determine the farming operations of Kanniyakuamri district remained distressingly low, the ‘kannipoo’ paddy season of the district was badly hit as most of the farmers did not dare to test their fortune. However, the unseasonal rains following the end of the southwest monsoon drench the district over the past few days.

While Nagercoil, the district headquarters, received 97 mm rainfall till Tuesday morning, Kuruntancode recorded 134 mm, the highest rainfall in the district in the past 24 hours. However, the Petchippaarai and Perunchaani Dams, the large reservoirs of the district, have to content with 29 mm and 14 mm respectively.

As a tiled house at Meenamangalam Colony in Thaazhakkudi village collapsed due to the rain, S. Velappan, 70, got trapped under the debris. He died on the spot.

Following widespread incessant rain, District Collector P.N. Sridhar on Tuesday declared holiday for all schools in the district.

 Rainfall in the district (in mm): Bhoothapandi – 60, Chittar I – 35, Kaliyal – 37, Kannimar – 30, Kottaaram – 82, Kuzhithurai – 45, Mayilaadi – 74, Nagercoil – 97, Petchiaparai Dam – 29, Perunchaani Dam – 14, Puthen Dam – 15, Chittar II – 38, Surulacode – 25, Thuckalay – 54, Coalchel – 38, Eraniel – 72, Balamore – 62, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 72, Thiruparappu – 35, Aralvaimozhi – 28, Kozhiporevilai – 73, Adaiyaamadai – 75, Kurunthancode – 134, Mullankinaavilai – 61, Aanaikidangu – 70 and Mukkadal Dam – 20.

