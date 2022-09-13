Kanniyakumari district has huge export potential, say officials

From the present $80 million of exports, Kanniyakumari district has avenues to double the volume in terms of quantity and money within the next three years, according to K. Unnikrishnan, Joint Director General, Federation of Indian Exports Organisations (FIEO).

Presiding over a day-long export awareness programme, jointly organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and FIEO, here on Tuesday, he said Tamil Nadu with $35 billion exports in 2021-22 was one of the fastest growing States on the export front. Districts such as Kanniyakumari had multiple potential and the federation would provide guidance.

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Arvind, in his inaugural address, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been encouraging exporters with every possible infrastructure. The district administration would provide all support to exporters and other allied sectors..

Joint Director, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), D. Sridhar said that with e-com portal initiatives, SMEs and MSMEs should make use of the opportunities. The DGFT would help exporters through its portal and Kanniyakumari had huge potential that it could become an export hub soon.

According to a press release, about 100 exporters from the district participated in the programme.