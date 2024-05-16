Kanniyakumari district gets drenched in incessant rain, as dry weather returns in three southern districts

Even as heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for the district during the weekend, the water bodies across Kanniyakumari are getting a decent influx of water thanks to the continuing widespread precipitation in the district.

The district recorded a total rainfall of 195.70 mm on Wednesday with 45 mm in Thirparappu, 35 mm in Kaliyal and 16 mm in Petchipaarai dam. It recorded a total rainfall of 310 mm on Thursday. With the overnight rainfall continuing on Thursday too, residents, who were suffering from the scorching weather for weeks together, got drenched.

Collector P.N. Sridhar has cautioned the public, especially children enjoying summer holidays, against taking bath in the steadily swelling rivers, irrigation channels and water bodies and going near the electric poles and transformers. He also advised them against entering the sea, which is expected to be rough due to the prevailing weather system.

While the water level in Petchipaarai dam stood at 45 feet against the maximum level of 48 feet, Perunchaani dam had 47 feet against its maximum level of 77 feet. Twenty-one cusecs of water is being released from Perunchaani dam even as the influx stood at 91 cusecs on Thursday. With the rain continuing and more downpours are expected in the next few days, Mr. Sridhar has instructed the officials to monitor the water bodies closely.

Since rain continues in the catchment areas even as both the major dams of the district have decent storage, the reservoirs may surplus within a week as the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kanniyakumari district on May 18 and 19.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Thuckalay and Chittar II – 34, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 30, Aanaikidangu – 28, Adaiyaamadai – 27, Kuzhithurai – 25, Kaliyal – 22, Nagercoil – 13, Chittar I – 12, Kozhiporevilai – 10, Petchipaarai Dam – 9, Bhoothapandi, Thirparappu and Mullankinaavilai – 8, Puththen Dam – 7, Perunchaani Dam – 6, Mukkdadal Dam and Aralvaimozhi – 5, Colachel and Eraniel – 4, Balamore, Kannimar – 2 and Surulacode – 1.

Even though the Regional Meteorological Centre had issued isolated heavy rainfall warning for Thursday, there was no rain in neighbouring Tirunelveli, where it was a bright, sunny day. While Radhapuram recorded 6 mm rainfall up to Thursday 4 p.m., Manimuthar Dam had only trace – just 0.20 mm.

Since heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been given to Tirunelveli district, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan chaired a meeting at the Collectorate to review the preparations made to face possible flooding in low-lying areas and the residential areas close to the Tamirabharani watercourse.

The Collector instructed the officials to remove the blocks if any in the irrigation channels and the wild streams carrying water to the Tamirabharani. After removing the blocks in the channels, the officials should keep the earthmovers and the pumps ready to drain the stagnant rainwater. He also asked the officials to source the power cutters for removing the uprooted trees.

“If any school or public buildings are found to be weak or in dilapidated condition, it should be removed immediately. The Public Works, Revenue and the Local Administration Department officials should immediately inspect the water bodies under their jurisdiction for assessing the bunds. The Public Health Department officials, along with the local body officials, should be prepared to check possible outbreak of waterborne diseases while ensuring distribution of properly chlorinated drinking water,” he instructed.

The Department of Fisheries has asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing until the weather improves. This announcement was made through the churches in the coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Dry weather prevailed in Thoothukudi district also where Ottapidaaram alone recorded 17 mm rainfall, while all other parts of the district did not experience any rainfall.

Similar weather prevailed in Tenkasi district on Thursday. Visitors to Courtallam had to take bath in the feebly flowing water at one place on the southern side of the Main Falls.

