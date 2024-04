April 10, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari District Election Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected the Thovalai tehsildar office in the district on Wednesday to check on the candidate setting works in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Mr. Sridhar instructed the officials to fix ballot papers containing the names of candidates, along with their symbols and photographs, in the ballot units carefully.